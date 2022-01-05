“Cousins hits the three, with the foul! A chance at the four-point-play for the big fella!” – Bucks play-by-play analyst Dave Koehn on the Bucks Radio Network in the Bucks 117-111 loss to the Raptors.

Following a tough loss at home before a three-game road trip, the Bucks lose more than just the game as the news broke almost immediately the final buzzer that there are plans that the team will waive Demarcus Cousins before the guaranteed signing deadline before Friday.

This was the lead story of Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia, but not the entire show.

Justin tries to explain what happened as the Bucks, who hit 13 threes in the first half, went ice cold hitting just 17 when the game was over.

A true tale of two halves.

It was the best of times, it was the worst of times. It was the age of wisdom, it was the age of Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia presented by Gruber Law Offices.