The encore in Orlando ends similarly to the opener just two days ago, with a 3rd quarter to forget, and a Bucks win 136-118.

Tons of highlights from Demarcus Cousins, Wesley Matthews, and a *casual* 16-point fourth quarter from Giannis to seal the win over the Magic who are an absolute skeleton crew right now.

Diminished rosters aren’t only the bane of the Magic, but plenty of teams all around the NBA. Warriors forward had quite the night on Twitter, criticizing the NBA for their stances on postponing some games versus making teams play with a short handed staff in others. The NBA has postponed 11 games so far this season.

These ever-flowing rosters makes room for some no-names to quickly become household names virtually overnight (or in a 10- day span). This seamlessly flows into our edition of “Who DOES He Play For?”

That segment, plus all the analytical breakdowns and previews of the schedule ahead

