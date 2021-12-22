Emotions running wild in what turned out to be a much bigger win than would normally come on December 22nd of any year.

Not only did the Bucks snap an uncharacteristic two-game losing streak, but Khris Middleton returned, Demarcus Cousins got steady minutes playing primarily at the center position, and Wesley Matthews picked up right where he left off at Fiserv Forum when he was last sporting a Bucks uniform.

Not to mention, Jordan Nwora had an ankle breaker of the season, and we can’t get enough of it.

Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia breaks down all of the emotions, all of the numbers, and what kind of win this means for this Bucks team. Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices.

Commercial-free for your listening leisure right here: