The presence in the middle we lack.

No Giannis, no Boogie, & no Brook.

And the absences are noticed.

In a tough-fought game against the Raptors in Toronto, the shorthanded Bucks clawed in the fourth quarter to eliminate an 11-point Raptors lead to what came down to a final possession. A good look from Pat Connaughton didn’t fall and the Raptors end the Bucks’ 8-game winning streak before the team returns home for a Saturday night match up against the Heat.

Aside from the loss, the biggest news of the day was the announcement by the team that Brook Lopez had surgery on his back, giving his status as out listed as indefinite. In his meeting with the media, Coach Mike Budenholzer was pressed by reporters asking about the progress about what happened to Brook, the decision that was made for him to have surgery despite telling reporters that there were “no setbacks.”

Justin gets into that and what it means for the team looking forward. He also gets into the stories around the NBA, and easily the most “grizzly” of games to happen on Wednesday night.

