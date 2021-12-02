MILWAUKEE – Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez has been out since the season opener with an injured back, and it doesn’t look like he’ll be returning to the court any time soon.

The team announced on Thursday that Lopez underwent “successful back surgery” in Los Angeles.

Lopez will continue to be listed as out and updates on his rehabilitation progress will be provided as appropriate.

The Bucks signed center DeMarcus Cousins earlier in the week. He made his debut on Wednesday night, where he scored seven points and grabbed four rebounds in a 127-125 win over the Charlotte Hornets.