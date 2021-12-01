Back and forth, double-digit lead changes, and a battle of the young stars of the NBA.

This all took place at Fiserv Forum on Wednesday evening. So much energy in the building that proved to be the best game of the year so far. It took until the first of December, for the Bucks to be involved in a game that was decided by just one possession.

And not only that, but Demarcus Cousins made his debut as a Milwaukee Buck, and recorded productive minutes notching seven-points, four rebounds, a steal, and an assist in 15 minutes of work playing in his first game of the season.

So many numbers, and figures, and significance of this game takes away from this being game one of a back-to-back affair as the team heads to Toronto to take on the Raptors Thursday night.

Before tip-off, recap the game with Bucks Talk with Justin Garcia! Justin also partakes in Greg Hill’s first Give-and-Go of the season!

Full show, commercial free right here! Bucks Talk presented by Gruber Law Offices

Give-and-Go, Spotify Wrapped!