“Debt is dumb, and the home stand winning streak is the new status symbol of choice”

To plagiarize great financial philosophizer Dave Ramsey is to also speak the philosophies of the current NBA. Don’t believe us? Justin Garcia is your vehicle to the reasons why we had a “must win” game on November 19th, 16 games into the season.

What turned into a snooze fest game and an 11 point lead at the half, quickly became an alarm clock when the Oklahoma City Thunder made it a game after a clunky Bucks third quarter. Top that with a Bucks sixteen point performance in the fourth, and you can understand why this game ended up being much closer than it should have. Especially with at one point, the Bucks holding not-so-firmly onto a 20-point lead.

However, there are positives including a win at home, which are quite the commodity so far this season, as well as Khris Middleton etching his name into the Bucks record books surpassing some very favorable company.

