It’s shockingly close.

And the shooting in thirteen games exceeds the shooting that Ray Allen put up in the 01-02 season, Ray Allen’s last full year as a Milwaukee Buck.

The performance of Allen (Grayson) has filled in a valuable position in the absence of Donte DiVincenzo, especially offensively. Pulling the trigger on nearly eight threes a game, Grayson has fit comfortably in the role Mike Budenholzer has curated for him.

Without Giannis due to an ankle injury, the Bucks went the distance with the Boston Celtics at TD Garden with Grayson Allen (who else) hitting a clutch shot to force overtime.

