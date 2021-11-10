Naismith’s dictionary defines clutch as the last five minutes of a game in which the point differential is five or less.

With 5:06 left in the fourth quarter, the score was all tied up 89-89. Clutch! However, the lead was 86-69 at the start of the quarter. Not clutch. But an opportunity to be!

It was the shooting of Grayson Allen that padded the lead during the first three quarters. It was the shooting of Pat Connaughton, who hit three threes in the final minutes of regulation that allowed Bucks fans to collectively exhale.

But the best part of the game? The local post game show: Bucks Talk w/ Justin Garcia! Presented by Gruber Law Offices.

Justin breaks down the win, asks the very important question; was this the most important win of the season so far? Takes listener calls & so much more!

Full episode, commercial-free can be hear right here!