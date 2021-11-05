Yes. Yes it does. Especially since the Bucks were pushed around in the paint.

It started great! In fact, after the Bucks drained eight threes in the first quarter they lead heading into the 2nd, 38-19.

Was it exhaling too soon? Was it the lack of effort on defense? Was it getting absolutely pummeled in the paint? Well, it was a combination of those things. As for the rebounding stat, there’s plenty of breakdown of that in the ‘Stat of the Day’ segment.

All of that, plus an appearance by Ben Brust, we turn on the Green Light, and look into the sights of the upcoming road trip that will truly test the mettle of a short-handed Bucks team.

