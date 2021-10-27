For the first time in the history of Fiserv Forum, the Bucks never once had a lead on their opponent. Bucks fall to the Timberwolves 113-108.

The Bucks certainly had their chances however, giving up numerous offensive rebounds which lead to 24 second chance points scored by the Wolves compared to the 13 put up by the Bucks.

The absence of Brook Lopez’s size certainly made a difference on the court offensively allowing T-Wolves Big Man Karl Anthony Towns to camp in the lane and disrupt anything that came his way. Towns notching 25 points and three blocks only indicates his presence in the paint, but doesn’t tell the full story of his long arms disrupting Milwaukee’s opportunities to score in the paint in a half-court offense.

Plenty of more stats and breakdowns of the Bucks loss at home with Justin Garcia on Bucks Talk! He is joined by color-analyst Ben Brust, has the stat of the day, and goes down the path of nostalgia with the help of producer Greg Hill.

