The Central Division continues!

Be honest, who actually realized that the Bucks were in the central division? You probably didn’t care, because the Bucks have been dominating the central division since Mike Budenholzer arrived as head coach.

But the real debate is the streak of the Bucks dominance spanning over four seasons, versus Giannis’ *almost* triple-double and what that means for the season moving forward.

A fun discussion to have given the Bucks 3-1 start to the season, Giannis already looking to repeat as MVP, and the maturity of Jordan Nwora who is absolutely capitalizing on his minutes given the injury to the Bucks team to start the season.

Justin Garcia brings you through the arguable stat of the night, “This day in Bucks history” & so much more on Bucks Talk! Presented by Gruber Law Offices

Full show, commercial free right here!