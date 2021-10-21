Who really pays attention to the second game of the season, anyway?

We do! And it stunk. However, does it *mean* anything?

There are takeaways for sure. But as Coach Mike Budenholzer said in his post game press conference “we got our butts kicked.” It is hard to combat that after the Bucks fall to the Heat 137-95 in Milwaukee’s first road affair of the regular season.

The Bucks came out with a starting five sans Brook Lopez & Jrue Holiday due to injuries. Holiday listed with a heel contusion while Lopez listed out with back soreness. An injury front to keep an eye on, especially at this road trip.

Despite the tough loss, that doesn’t stop Justin Garcia handing out a “pour-1-4” giving someone from the game a drink on him. Plus, he goes through the most memorable PJ Tucker moments, the weirdest losses in Bucks recent history, & so much more on this edition of Bucks Talk!

Full episode, commercial-free available right here!