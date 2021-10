It’s Banner Night at Fiserv Forum. The Milwaukee Bucks will receive their NBA Championship rings during a ceremony before Opening Night. The team will also unveil its championship banner. The Bucks will play the Brooklyn Nets following the festivities.

The ring ceremony is expected to begin around 6pm but fans are being asked to be in their seats by 5:45pm. WTMJ will stream a live audio feed from inside the stadium at 5:45pm. You can find that stream here.