NEW YORK (AP) — Kevin Durant and James Harden were on the court, so the Nets looked somewhat like the team Milwaukee remembers from its last trip to Brooklyn.

The players who helped the Bucks win that game just watched this one.

The Nets beat the Bucks 119-115 on Friday night in an exhibition rematch of last season’s Eastern Conference semifinals, which the Bucks won by outlasting the Nets in a Game 7 that went to overtime.

Durant scored 18 points and Joe Harris had 15 on five 3-pointers. Harden shot 3 for 9 and scored eight as the two former MVPs got their first action of the preseason.

Later Friday, two others also got their first work as LeBron James and Russell Westbrook started for the Lakers in their 121-114 loss at Golden State.

The Nets and Bucks will meet again Oct. 19 in Milwaukee in the NBA season opener and that’s when the Nets will see the real Bucks. Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday all watched Friday’s game, along with Brook Lopez and key rotation players such as Bobby Portis and Pat Connaughton.

Jordan Nwora scored 30 points for Milwaukee and Elijah Bryant had 21 points and eight rebounds.