MILWAUKEE- The Milwaukee Bucks will begin the defense of their NBA title with a new voice behind the mic for their radio broadcasts.

The Bucks today announced the hire of Dave Koehn to serve as play-by-play announcer for games broadcast on WTMJ and the statewide BMO Bucks Radio Network.

Koehn comes to Milwaukee by way of the University of Virginia where he served as the play-by-play radio voice for the men’s basketball team and the football team since 2008. Koehn also served as the director of broadcasting.

“Dave brings a wealth of high-level radio play-by-play experience to the Bucks and we are thrilled to welcome him to Milwaukee,” said Bucks and Fiserv Forum President Peter Feigin. “His knowledge of basketball and tremendous ability to describe the action with enthusiasm makes him a perfect choice for this position.”

“As the radio flagship of the Milwaukee Bucks, we are excited to welcome Dave to WTMJ and the Bucks Radio Network,” said Good Karma Brands Vice President & Market Manager Steve Wexler. “He’s a quality broadcaster and we’re looking forward to welcoming him to the community and to our airwaves.”

“The Bucks are a world-class organization in a first-rate city, and I am thrilled to make Milwaukee my home,” said Koehn. “The chance to paint the picture and tell the story of the NBA champs as they defend their title is the stuff of dreams.”

Prior to working with Virginia, Koehn was the radio play-by-play voice for the University of Vermont men’s basketball team, in addition to doing play-by-play work for the Vermont Lake Monsters minor league baseball team.

A Colorado Springs native, Koehn is a graduate of the University of Kansas and also has experience doing play-by-play work for Sam Houston State University football, men’s basketball and women’s basketball, and for Texas Lutheran University football, basketball and baseball.