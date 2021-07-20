With a chance to win it all, tickets for tonight’s Bucks/ Suns game aren’t coming cheap.

President of Ticket King John Lamoreaux tells WTMJ that if you’re still looking for tickets, don’t wait.

“My guess is that there may not be tickets available at game time. There’s just a really, really short supply right now.”

And be ready to dig deep into those pockets.

“There’s probably 250 to 300 tickets available in the secondary market. And we’re seeing prices starting out at about $1500 for a standing room only ticket. And $2000 for an upper level reserved.”

For Wisconsin sports fans, few other events have reached prices of this magnitude.

“The only other event that we’ve seen with prices that are similar is the Packers Super Bowl in Dallas in 2011. Other than that, nothing compares.”

For the full interview with Lamoreaux on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.