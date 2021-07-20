Before tip-off of Bucks/ Suns Game 6 at Fiserv Forum tonight, Ben Tajnai will take the center stage.

Tajnai teaches voices lessons by day and sings the National Anthem by night.

He’s been singing at Bucks games for six years now.

He’s been known lately as the Bucks “good luck charm.”

The Bucks have hosted Tajnai ahead of every home playoff game. His record is 10-1.

Tajnai admits to WTMJ that he still gets nervous, but it’s a great experience.

“When I first go up there to sing, it’s definitely some nerves. I’m really feeling like, ‘I really want this to go well.’ And then as soon as they announce my name, normally people start cheering and that makes me feel so much better.”

“And when it’s all over, it’s just such a cool feeling to have all those people cheering for you, especially right now in the Finals,” adds Tajnai. “They’re playing my National Anthem out in the Deer District as well, while I’m singing inside. So it’s just been such a cool experience to be able to have that many people watching me at the same time. It’s like a rock concert every time.”

Tajnai will sing the National Anthem ahead of Game 6. And hopes to improve his 2021 playoffs record to 11-1.

