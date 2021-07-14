Much needed rain is on the way, but it could come with a punch.

A strong summer storm could make its way to southeast Wisconsin Wednesday evening ahead of Bucks/ Suns Game 4.

“That round of storms would have the potential to be severe,” says Storm Team 4 meteorologist Brian Niznansky. “I think straight line gusty winds is our greatest risk, but obviously some isolated tornados would also be possible. I would give it maybe a little bit better than a 50/50 chance that that line of storms moves through during the evening between 6:00 and 10:00.”

Niznansky says more storms are expected after midnight.

Meanwhile, Bucks Chief Marketing Officer Dustin Godsey tells TMJ4 News they will be watching the skies.

“We have a command center that we staff the night of the event, while the event is going on. They’re going to watch the radar.”

If the watch party goes on and lightning is spotted within 10 miles of the Deer District, Godsey says they will move fans into other buildings.

“Get people to seek shelter if they need to in a quick manner.”

The team will use social media to announce a canceled watch party if the decision comes before the start of the game.

For more from Niznansky on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.