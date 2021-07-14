It’s safe to assume that most of Arizona is cheering for the Suns in the NBA Finals.

But one small town is admittedly divided.

It’s Milwaukee Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer’s hometown of Holbrook, Arizona.

”Outwardly, I think people are cheering for the Suns. It’s been forever since we had a championship out here,” Dr. Robbie Koerperich, superintendent of Holbrook Unified School District, tells WTMJ.

“However, inwardly, I believe that at least in Holbrook and probably throughout the state, there’s a little bit of an edge for Coach Bud to bring home an NBA championship for Arizona as well. Because there is a connection to Arizona and I think we all feel that.”

The Budenholzer family has deep roots in Holbrook. Vince was a long time coach and his son has, of course, followed suit.

“[Mike] is just a fantastic person,” adds Koerperich. “He comes from a family that is very grounded, serving others, and giving back. Coach Bud has always been serving to our community, has always been very respectful in making sure that he comes back and gives back. We dedicated our gym floor to him two years ago. He also donated $100,000 in scholarship money for our students. And I think that speaks volumes to who Coach Budenholzer is.”

For the full interview with Koerperich on Wisconsin’s Morning News, click in the player above.