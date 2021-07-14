It’s become a Milwaukee tradition. Aaron Rodgers at Fiserv Forum during the NBA Playoffs. That is, until this season.

Mired in a battle with Green Bay Packers management about the upcoming season, Rodgers has yet to appear at a Milwaukee Bucks playoff game.

Could that change Wednesday night during game four of the NBA Finals? One former teammate thinks so.

“It was a gut feeling and then the rumors circulated,” said ESPN Mark Tauscher. “It’s triple-sourced. I’ll be surprised if when I’m at Fiserv tonight if Aaron Rodgers is not there with me.”

Tauscher made the comments Wednesday morning on Wilde & Tausch on 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee.