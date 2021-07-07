MILWAUKEE — It’s not just the success on the court that’s earning the Milwaukee Bucks new fans.

The organization’s charitable work is also worthy of praise.

“The Bucks organization as a whole has done so much,” said President and CEO of Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin Patti Habeck.

Bucks head coach Mike Budenholzer and Feeding America Eastern Wisconsin have had a partnership three years running to raise awareness and tackle hunger across the state. It’s through Coach Bud’s Assists for Hunger initiative.

For every team assist, Budenholzer donates $15, with a minimum commitment of $25,000. It’s raised more than $100,000 so far.

“He believes that it is more than just the donation, it’s more than just the food, it’s the act of service,” Habeck said. “He helped us create the Coach Bud Dinner. It was an intimate special event where a number of people would purchase tickets and have a private dinner hosted by coach Bud where the Bucks themselves were actually the servers.”

She says the charitable work enhances the excitement as the Bucks find themselves in the NBA Finals.

“What he is providing is this hope and this joy and this inspiration in the city,” said Habeck. “People need to have these moments of joy and hope and inspiration to just feel a part of what’s going on.”