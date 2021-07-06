MILWAUKEE — Dr. Dave Margolis is one of the most well-known Bucks fans around Milwaukee, but as the team continues in the postseason, so too does a special tradition.

The Children’s Wisconsin doctor is known for letting his patients dye his hair Bucks colors in honor of the playoff run.

“Back in the day, the Bucks were not that good,” Dr. Margolis said. “I would say ‘I’m the idiot in the fifth row center. You guys make the playoffs, I’ll have the kids paint my hair.'”

The tradition took off and now brings excitement to not only his patients, but Bucks fans alike.

“We’re always looking for kids to be kids at Children’s Wisconsin,” he said. “It brings smiles to the kids, the parents of the kids that are doing it, to the doctor, to the staff. When you go to Fiserv Forum, people recognize it, and they like the spirit.”

Dr. Margolis says the tradition has also helped make new Bucks fans along the way.

“We’ve converted fans over the years, particularly those from the southern suburb called Chicago,” Dr. Margolis said. “The kids now don’t even remember Michael Jordan playing, so it’s a lot easier to convince them.”

Even one of his patients got in on the tradition this year. You can check it out in the video below.