MILWAUKEE — Bucks fans wanting to watch the NBA Finals in the Deer District have another option beginning Tuesday night.

The team announced Sunday it would be hosting a watch party within Fiserv Forum, allowing fans to watch the game on the arena’s state-of-the-art Daktronics scoreboard.

Tickets for the indoor watch party are $10, with a portion of the proceeds benefitting the Milwaukee Bucks Foundation.

There will be reserved seating in the lower bowl and concessions will also be open.

Gates will open one hour ahead of tip-off.

Tickets for the indoor watch party can be purchased here.

The Bucks will once again host watch parties on the plaza at Fiserv Forum and in The Beer Garden.

Fans are also encouraged to RSVP ahead of time to receive the most up-to-date information and guidance.