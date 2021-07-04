Coronavirus
Decision Wisconsin
Local News
Featured News
Guest Editorials
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - JULY 03: JGiannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks holds the Eastern Conference Finals trophy with teammates after the defeating the Atlanta Hawks at State Farm Arena on July 03, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
MILWAUKEE — For the first time since 1974, the Milwaukee Bucks are headed to the NBA finals.
They beat the Atlanta Hawks 118-107 Saturday night.
Bucks coverage sponsored by Zuern Building Products.
For more than 90 years, WTMJ-AM has been "Wisconsin's Radio Station".
Follow Us
Home
News
Weather
Traffic
Sports
Shows
Podcasts
Features
Contests
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.
© 2021 Good Karma Brands Milwaukee, LLC.