You’re going to go to sleep hearing it. You’re going to hear it in your dreams. You’re going to wake up hearing it. You can’t get away from it, but you love it.

Bucks in 6.

For the culture! The prophecy looking to come through for the Eastern Conference Finals as the potential finale heads back to Atlanta for a Game 6 showdown. A sweep in the opening round, and a hard-fought seven-game series in the semi-finals. And now the Bucks have a chance to not only head to the NBA finals for the first time since the 70s on Saturday, but to close out another playoff series on the road.

Stats. Highlights. Interviews with players. Caller reaction. So much fun on tonight’s edition of Bucks Talk with Greg Matzek & Justin Garcia! Full episode right here

Bucks in 6! Go Bucks!