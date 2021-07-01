This is why they traded for Jrue.

The Bucks enter game-five of the eastern conference finals with their best player – Giannis Antetokuonmpo – out with a knee injury.

The last time the Bucks played a playoff game without Giannis: Game-5 of the 2020 eastern conference semifinals against the Miami Heat. The Bucks lost the game and the series.

Khris Middleton scored 23 on 8-25 shooting. Eric Bledsoe was a dismal 2-12 from the field. In the off-season, Bledsoe was traded for Jrue Holiday.

A clear upgrade during the regular season, Holiday has looked a little more like Bledsoe in the post-season. Engaged on defense and struggling on offense shooting just 41.5% from the field and 29% from three.

Numbers that must improve if the Bucks are to advance to the NBA finals.

Without Giannis, Middleton will no doubt be leaned upon to shoulder the scoring load, but unlike last season, the Bucks have another option.

