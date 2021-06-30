The “good” is in quotation marks because obviously no injury is a good injury. Especially when it is a two-time MVP and best player on your team during a deep playoff run. However, by the looks of Giannis’ hyperextended knee in Game 4 the news could’ve been very very bad. With news of no structural damage, Bucks fans all sigh in relief. However, what does this mean for the rest of the playoffs? Bucks Radio Network studio host Justin Garcia joins Scott Warras on WTMJ Nights to give his thoughts and insight