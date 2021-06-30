MILWAUKEE — While Bucks fans wait to learn the severity of the injury to Giannis Antetokounmpo, one local doctor is skeptical about seeing the Bucks star return for this year’s playoffs.

“You can see his knee hyperextends significantly, beyond just a little bit,” said Dr. Sam Steiner with Orthopaedic Associates of Wisconsin. “At a minimum you’re looking at a bone contusion…but if you want to move up beyond that, it’s a possibility that he also injured the PCL and ACL.”

Dr. Steiner says the severity of the injury won’t be known until an MRI is completed, but recovery could take weeks at a minimum.

“If he does not need surgery, you’re looking at protecting it with a brace, you’re looking at rehabbing it to regain his motion, regain his strength…that’s at least often times a couple of weeks,” he said. “If you’re looking at a process where he needs surgery to reconstruct it, often times people are not regaining their full strength for at least 6 to 9 months after surgery.”