The Bucks fall to the Hawks in Game 4. The series now comes back to Milwaukee tied 2 games apiece. Game 5 from Fiserv is on Thursday. Our coverage begins at 7 p.m.

Giannis injury update per WTMJ’s Justin Garcia and the Bucks PR department. Giannis injury classified as a ‘left knee hyperextension’. He will not return to tonight’s game.

Giannis Antetokounmpo suffers an apparent left knee injury while challenging an alley-oop at the hoop. Antetokounmpo was helped to the locker room by his brother before briefly returning to the bench. Giannis ultimately limped back to the locker room after a few more minutes. We will have more on Giannis’s injury when that information is made available by the Bucks.

The Bucks have much work to do to get back into this game in the 2nd half. They currently trail the Atlanta Hawks by 13 at halftime. Giannis/Middleton/Holiday shooting a combined 8 for 24.

We have tipoff. Follow us, and our Bucks-centric friends in the feed below.

ESPN’s Malika Andrews & Adrian Wojnarowski first reporting that Hawks star Trae Young will be out for tonight’s game. Young injured his right foot after stepping on a referee’s foot in game 3.

WTMJ’s Rusty Mehlberg is at Fiserv Forum tonight. Crowds are beginning to build with just over 90 minutes until tipoff

Prior to tonight’s Game 4 in Atlanta, WTMJ’s John Mercure caught up with some Bucks fans to take their temperature on Hawks superstar, and Eastern Conference Finals villain Trae Young. You can find the whole story here, or listen below.

