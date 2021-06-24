Wait, didn’t the Bucks knock off Kevin Durant in the last series? Another record setting individual scoring performance during the playoffs, this time from Trae Young who notched 48 points despite hitting just four three-pointers. The Bucks ran into another opponent who had one player get a hot hand and create havoc to the Bucks defensive game plan.

Rebounding or lack thereof in big moments, poor shooting from deep for the entire team were just a few variables that added up to a Bucks 116-113 loss at Fiserv Forum. Jrue Holiday redeemed himself from his poor second round series against Brooklyn. Khris Middleton seemingly traded places with Holiday in this series only hitting six shots totaling 15 points on the night.

We know you have thoughts, we sure did! Bucks Talk with Greg Matzek & Justin Garcia reiterates those thoughts, breaks down the numbers in a way you may not have thought about, and hears from frustrated Bucks fans after their game 1 loss. The Hawks now have an 1-0 series lead heading to Friday night’s game at Fiserv Forum. Catch the entire episode of Bucks Talk, commercial free, right here