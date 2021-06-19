MILWAUKEE – It’s not over yet for the Milwaukee Bucks.

The team held on in overtime to beat the Brooklyn Nets 115-111 in Game 7 of their playoff series on Saturday night.

Giannis Antetokounmpo led the way with 40 points, 13 rebounds and five assists in 50 minutes of work.

Khris Middleton also finished with a double double, collecting 10 rebounds to go with his 23 points on the night.

Jrue Holiday had an off night, going 5-23 from the floor and 2-9 from beyond the three-point line.

The Bucks will play either the Philadelphia 76ers or Atlanta Hawks in the Eastern Conference Finals. Those two teams finish their series on Sunday.