The fans were chanting it loud on Thursday evening at Fiserv Forum, and we still can’t get it out of our head! Bucks in 7! Bucks take over in game 6 to build momentum as the series finale will happen Saturday night.

Aggressiveness in the paint, controlling glass, and forcing turnovers are just a few of many factors that propelled the Bucks to defending their home court in a game 6 match up that could’ve ended the Bucks championship hopes for another season.

A career playoff night from Khris Middleton who had 38 points hitting 11 of 16 shots from the field, including 5 made threes. That coupled with Giannis’ 30 points and 17 rebounds, as well as Jrue Holiday’s 21 points – the Bucks proved their big three can hang with the superstars in Brooklyn.

Full analysis, breakdowns of all the numbers, and highlights can be found right here on Bucks Talk with Greg Matzek & Justin Garcia. Presented without interruption just for you. Enjoy!