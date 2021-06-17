What a wild 24 hours for the NBA.

It started Tuesday night with the Bucks whittling a way a second half lead in a game they had to have, Kevin Durant bursting into flames, and the Nets taking a 3-2 lead back to Milwaukee.

We wake up Wednesday morning to news that Suns guard Chris Paul is entering the league’s COVID health and safety protocols.

He’s tested positive.

He’ll be out indefinitely.

Then, news breaks that Clippers star Kawhi Leonard is out for the year with an ACL injury.

We’re not even close to done.

In the afternoon, we get news that James Harden is available for Game 6 in Milwaukee. Kyrie Irving is not…for now.

And then, the games Wednesday night were absolutely insane.

The top-seeded Sixers blow a 26-point lead at home to Trae Young and the Hawks, who now head home with a 3 games to 2 lead.

And the Clippers, without Kawhi Leonard, take a 3-2 series lead on the road over the top-seeded Jazz.

In the words of Vince Lombardi, what the hell is going on out here?

If the last 24 hours have taught us anything, it’s that everything is possible.

Even a Bucks comeback in Games 6 and 7.