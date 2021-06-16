Bucks fans will need to provide a morale boost and then some when the Bucks return to Fiserv Forum for game 6 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals against the Brooklyn Nets.

What was once a 17 point lead with 7:46 left in the third quarter, was quickly dissimilated as the score was 87-81heading into the fourth. The hand that forced the change? One of Kevin Durant, aka the Slim Reaper. Durant showed the Bucks, and the world, just how deadly of a scorer he can be. And in the 4th quarter, Durant dropped 20 points by himself. This was what buried the Bucks as their 7 players who played in the fourth quarter, were only capable of scoring 21 points combined.

What was the culprit of the loss? Offense? Defense? Coach Mike Budenholzer’s adjustments, or lack thereof? Plenty to go over and some heated discussions and takes from listeners on a full edition of Bucks Talk with Greg Matzek and Justin Garcia.

Full episode, uninterrupted can be heard right here!