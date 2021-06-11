Greg Matzek reports live from the Deer District following the Bucks 86-83 win over the Brooklyn Nets in game 3 of the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Let's Go! Bucks take Game 3. @gmatzek reporting Live outside the Deer District pic.twitter.com/oP3x66KT4O — 620wtmj (@620wtmj) June 11, 2021

The Bucks went absolutely crazy in the first quarter outscoring the Nets 30-14! ‘The Bucks’ in this case was Giannis & Middleton each scoring 15 points in the first. Hoping that the momentum would carry over into the 2nd quickly diminished when the Nets seemingly flipped the script putting up 31 points to the Bucks 15 which would not only erase Milwaukee’s big lead, but would set up a very dramatic 2nd half.

It definitely wasn’t the prettiest game, but it got the job done! Bucks now trail 2-1 in the Eastern Conference Semifinals series Break it all down with an uninterrupted version of Bucks Talk with Greg Matzek & Justin Garcia right here!