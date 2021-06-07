Home is where the wins are – at least hopefully. The Bucks began the game 0-4 from the field including two turnovers before Jrue Holiday knocked down the first bucket of the day. And it didn’t go any smoother than that as the game went on. Quick pull up jumpers, uncharacteristic isolation basketball, and lack of play in the paint deemed few of the many going wrongs of the Bucks in their second game of the eastern conference semifinals series against the Nets in Brooklyn.

A lot of words to describe Monday night’s game; and not many are positive. With a very honest assessment of game 2, Greg Matzek & Justin Garcia, as well as some frustrated Bucks fans, break it down on Bucks Talk. Full episode, uninterrupted right here!