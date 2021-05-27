The Milwaukee Bucks spoil fans’ return to American Airlines Arena in Miami on Thursday night for game 3 of the opening round of the NBA Playoffs. Despite count downs from the crowd with Giannis at the free throw line, the Bucks came to Miami with one goal in mind; end this series as fast as possible.

Greg Matzek & Justin Garcia break down Miami’s only real chance at the beginning of the game, the Bucks’ dominant 3rd quarter, and Milwaukee’s stifiling defense were just a few keys to the Bucks taking a 3-0 lead on the Heat in round one. The guys break down even more stats, more analysis and have interactions from listeners as we recap game 3 and look ahead to game 4 on Saturday on Bucks Talk!

Enjoy!