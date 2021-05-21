It’s time! The playoffs have arrived.

The Bucks square off against the Heat in Round One.

After last summer’s loss to Miami, some NBA analysts are picking the Heat once again.

Bucks center Brook Lopez says that doesn’t phase the team.

“We don’t pay attention to that honestly,” Lopez tells WTMJ. “I don’t know who is saying what or anything.”

“We are coming into the series obviously respecting the Heat. They’re a great team, they have a lot of great players. They play hard for a full 48 minutes. So you know, if it’s a four-game sweep for one team or the other team, or a full seven-game series, they’re gonna play hard for the full 48 minutes each and every game, regardless of the score or outcome. So we have to be ready to go out there and play as hard as we can as well.”

Game One of Bucks/ Heat can be heard Saturday at 1:00.

