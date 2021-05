Bucks absolutely dominate the paint which pays dividends to a very hot shooting Pacers team in Indiana, Thursday evening. Bucks continue to solidify themselves into the second seed in the Eastern Conference as the 76ers lose to Miami tonight. The guys break down their Stat of the Day, plus we play not one, but two games! One including end of the season superlatives. And a quick trivia match between “Gregs” to end the program.

A fun one as always! Enjoy!