A tough, tough loss against the Spurs in the final week of the regular season, the Bucks fall 146-125. The guys break down what exactly happened, and pontificate on what the team’s plan will be tomorrow night, as they are on a back to back. Greg & Justin talk about playoff implications, project what seed the Bucks could finish – either 2nd or 3rd in the East, as well as if this is going to be an issue in the playoffs. We also go through a quick round of Gregg Popovich Coaching Tree Trivia w/ Greg Hill. Enjoy the show!