MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Bucks have locked up guard Jrue Holiday for the near future.

According to The Athletic’s Shams Charania, the two sides have agreed to a 4-year extension worth up to $160 million.

Since his trade to the Bucks in November, Holiday better familiarized himself with the roster, coaching staff and front office, and wanted to commit to the franchise and years of competing for championship in Milwaukee. https://t.co/CFisFXNFB9 https://t.co/4rbtLGPzTo — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

Milwaukee has now locked its three stars — Giannis Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Jrue Holiday — for the long term. https://t.co/zNnfO5J1HR — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) April 4, 2021

The Bucks acquired Holiday as part of a 4-team deal during the offseason.

He’s averaged over 17 points and five assists for the Bucks this year. Holiday is also second in the NBA with 1.8 steals per game.