MILWAUKEE — Well, the Bucks will have their work cut out for them tonight.

According to the team, seven players are listed as “doubtful” or “out” against the Knicks.

Tonight's Injury Update:



Giannis – Left Knee; Sprain (Doubtful)

Donte – Left Foot; Plantar fasciitis (Doubtful)

Jrue – Left Knee; Contusion (Doubtful)

Rodi – Abdominal; Strain (Out)

Khris – Left Hip; Contusion (Out)

Bobby – Health and Safety (Out)

PJ – Left Calf; Strain (Out) — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) March 27, 2021

This is the second night of a back-to-back, so it’s the team could be giving a few of those guys a night off.