MILWAUKEE (AP) – Giannis Antetokounmpo had 26 points, 15 assists and eight rebounds to lead the Milwaukee Bucks to a 120-113 victory over the San Antonio Spurs on Saturday night.

Milwaukee won its season-best sixth straight game and for the 11th time in 12 games.

Lonnie Walker paced the Spurs with a career-high 31 points.