The Milwaukee Bucks have received approval from the Milwaukee Health Department to increase fan capacity at Fiserv Forum.

The new limit for Bucks games is now 18 percent, or approximately 3,280 fans.

The new capacity limits will begin on Saturday, March 20 when the Bucks host the San Antonio Spurs.

To date, Fiserv Forum has been at 10 percent capacity, approximately 1,800 fans.

As part of the increase, suites and loft spaces inside Fiserv Forum will also be reopening in a limited capacity.

