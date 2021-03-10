The Milwaukee Bucks have unveiled their 2020-21 Earned Edition uniform, which is exclusively available to the 16 NBA teams which earned a spot in the 2020 NBA Playoffs.

The Bucks will debut their Earned Edition uniform tomorrow when they take on the New York Knicks at Fiserv Forum and will wear it a total of 11 times during the Second Half of the 2020-21 regular season.

The Bucks 2020-21 Earned Edition retail collection will launch on Thursday, March 18. In addition to player jerseys, the collection will feature an assortment of t-shirts, long-sleeved shirts and hoodies.