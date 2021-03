ATLANTA — Another MVP for Giannis Antetokounmpo, but this is his first in an NBA All-Star Game in five appearances.

After shooting a remarkable 16/16 from the field, the Greek Freak finished the game with 35 points, 7 rebounds and 3 assists.

GIANNIS IS ON 🔥



16-16 from the field #NBAAllStar pic.twitter.com/jH178ucAb9 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 8, 2021

Above all, both teams raised $1.25 million dollars for Historically Black College and University funds.