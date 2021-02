MILWAUKEE — No surprise here as the reigning two-time NBA MVP Giannis Antetokounmpo will start in his fifth straight NBA All-Star Game on March 7.

5 All-Stars. 5 Starts For The Greek Freak!! pic.twitter.com/jJhwLwiFCU — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) February 19, 2021

Antetokounmpo is having another stellar season, averaging 28 points, 11 rebounds and 6 assists.

Brooklyn Nets star Kevin Durant was the leading vote getter in the eastern conference, meaning he will be the team’s captain.

2021 East All-Star starters:

Kyrie Irving

Bradley Beal

Giannis Antetokounmpo

Kevin Durant (captain)

Joel Embiid — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) February 19, 2021

In the western conference, Captain LeBron James will start his 17th straight all-star game.