During Wednesday night’s Bucks/ Pacers game, Giannis was seen having some fun on the sidelines, taking a camera from a photojournalist and snapping some pictures of his teammates.

“When he first came to Milwaukee as an 18-year-old, that joy was apparent every day,” Fox Sports Wisconsin’s Jim Paschke tells WTMJ. “As the weight of being a two-time MVP and all that comes with that lands on his shoulders, I’m not sure that we see it quite as often. I know it’s there and it’s probably there in private, but it was so wonderful to see that last night. I think that’s Giannis at his core.”

