The 2023 stove is on, and it is hot as major league baseball begins its off-season movement.

Earlier this week, news broke surrounding the contract of former Angles MVP, Shohei Ohtani and his new, record-setting deal with the L.A Dodgers.

Not sure this is necessarily surprising to anyone, but with the new deal that defers 680 million dollars a decade down the road, means the rich, just keep getting richer.

How do the likes of the Brewers, Reds, Rays, Marlins and Angels – to name a few, every really, truly compete with that? Honestly.

How are these small markets, who, some of them, including Milwaukee have been more relevant than some think, suppose to compete when the playing surface is much higher for teams in L.A, Chicago, and New York?

Spoiler alert – they can’t. It’s not fair.

I have taken my lumps at the Milwaukee ownership at times, and rightfully so, but this deal will now set a real precedent for years to come – a precedent, these markets will never be able to compete with.

Plain, and simple, this is VERY bad for a sport that is already laying on its death bed.

At what point, if ever, does commissioner Rob Manfred take a serious look at what his league has turned out to become. It’s honestly a disgrace and has driven the large markets to virtually purchase their way to a World Series.

This past summer, our own Vince Vitrano addressed the concerns that small market fans, like ourselves, can look forward to, wondering if the competitive advantage would even out throughout Major League Baseball, and, well, in typical fashion, just like his league, the commish failed to answer, striking out on rectifying a once promising sport.